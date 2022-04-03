Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Hold

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 71.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 71.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

