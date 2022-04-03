StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 844,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.