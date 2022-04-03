StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.52.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $792,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

