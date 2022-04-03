StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,701 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

