StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

ASPS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

