StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,078,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,632,000 after buying an additional 120,964 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.