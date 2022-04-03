StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.14. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

