StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.84. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

