StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of ARCB opened at $75.00 on Thursday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

