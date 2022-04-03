StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.