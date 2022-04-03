StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of AFI opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

