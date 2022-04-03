StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Athersys by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

