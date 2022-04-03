StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE opened at $56.13 on Thursday. BCE has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $81,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

