StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.64.

BCE opened at $56.13 on Thursday. BCE has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $81,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.