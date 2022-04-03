StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 767,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,243. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

