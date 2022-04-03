StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $748.79.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $561.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $544.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

