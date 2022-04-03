StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $748.79.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $561.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $544.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
