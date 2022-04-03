StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Chegg stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $96.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Chegg by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,273,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,750,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

