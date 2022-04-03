StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of CULP opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Culp has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.