StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $7.91 on Thursday, reaching $304.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $290.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.66. The stock has a market cap of $419.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.75.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.
About Daily Journal (Get Rating)
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daily Journal (DJCO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.