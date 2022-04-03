StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $7.91 on Thursday, reaching $304.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $290.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.66. The stock has a market cap of $419.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

