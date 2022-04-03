StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
DVAX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Dynavax Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of DVAX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.
In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
