StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Dynavax Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

