StockNews.com Begins Coverage on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,318. eHealth has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $323.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in eHealth by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in eHealth by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eHealth by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

