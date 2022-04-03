StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
EME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of EME stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
