StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.30. 6,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 25.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.50%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.41 per share, with a total value of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 86,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

