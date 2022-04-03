StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.