StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $847.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $21.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $763.00. The company had a trading volume of 356,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $707.31 and a 200 day moving average of $766.69. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Equinix by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

