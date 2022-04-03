StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evogene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.31.

Evogene stock remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 70,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,253. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evogene by 9,496.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

