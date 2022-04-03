StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,053. First Bank has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $267.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.85.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

