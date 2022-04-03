StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $69.96 on Thursday. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.
About FirstCash (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstCash (FCFS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.