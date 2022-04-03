StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $69.96 on Thursday. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

