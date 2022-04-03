StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.
FIVE traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.68. 1,159,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,064. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.33. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.