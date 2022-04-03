StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.

FIVE traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.68. 1,159,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,064. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.33. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

