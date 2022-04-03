StockNews.com Begins Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.53.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in General Electric by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.