StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.32. 64,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

