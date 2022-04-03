StockNews.com Begins Coverage on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEES. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

HEES traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 151,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,438,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

