StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of HP stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $45.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

