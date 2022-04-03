StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 143,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

