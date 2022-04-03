StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IDT (NYSE:IDT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:IDT traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $35.55. 71,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. IDT has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $915.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of IDT by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

