StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 93,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after buying an additional 139,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.