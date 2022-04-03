StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,416,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,041 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.