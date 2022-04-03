StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.15.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.67. 436,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,540. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $167.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $176,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 309,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.