StockNews.com Begins Coverage on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 6,628,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.