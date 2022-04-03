StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 69,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.17. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.