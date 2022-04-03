StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.36. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.