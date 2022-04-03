StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MMI traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.31. 418,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,002. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $1,493,217. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,139,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

