StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.00. The stock had a trading volume of 854,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $310.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

