StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.59. 773,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,992. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

