StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.89.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.