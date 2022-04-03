StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $540.94.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,078. Netflix has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

