StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.88. 1,489,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,485. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.