StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PDEX opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.16.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.