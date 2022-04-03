StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

