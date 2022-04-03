StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.33.

Progressive stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $115.19. 1,735,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $117.58.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 275,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

