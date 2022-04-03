StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

