StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

QNST traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 217,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,548. The firm has a market cap of $648.64 million, a P/E ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. QuinStreet has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $21.26.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after acquiring an additional 463,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 812,654 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

